Nov 14 U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors urged
Kate Spade & Co to sell itself, saying on Monday it was
concerned about the handbag and accessories maker's
underperformance.
The fund, managed by Ward Davis and Brian Agnew, said Kate
Spade's profit margins had been underperforming those of its
peers, leading to the decline of the company's stock over the
last few years.
"We think Kate Spade would make a great acquisition
candidate for a strategic company in the lifestyle accessories
category," Davis and Agnew said in a letter sent to Kate Spade's
board.
The size of Caerus Investors' stake in Kate Spade was
unclear.
Kate Spade reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable
store sales earlier this month and said it expected pricing
pressure to dampen its holiday quarter.
The New York company's shares have dropped nearly 21 percent
in the last 12 months.
