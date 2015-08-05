(Corrects to "unlike Michael Kors Holdings Ltd" from "unlike
Coach Inc" in paragraph 5. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say
company is not winding down the Jack Spade brand, just closing
stores)
* 2nd-quarter revenue rises 5.7 pct
* North America sales up 13 pct
* Shares rise as much as 13 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 5 Kate Spade & Co reported
better-than-expected growth in its quarterly same-store sales,
helped by strong demand for its handbags and small leather goods
such as wallets.
Shares of the company, which also raised the high end of its
full-year comparable sales forecast range, rose as much as 13
percent on Wednesday.
Kate Spade is focusing on its luxury brand kate spade new
york and investing in its online business, in which it sells
products at full price. The company has also cut back on
promotions and wound down its lower-margin Kate Spade Saturday
business and closed its Jack Spade stores.
Kate Spade's same-store sales, including online sales, rose
10 percent in the second quarter. Analysts on average had
expected an 8.3 percent rise, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
The company, unlike Michael Kors Holdings Ltd, has
avoided over-distributing its products, which has helped it stay
largely insulated from a slowdown in the handbag market, Nomura
analyst Simeon Siegel said.
Kate Spade has been maintaining tight inventories and
refreshing styles faster, preventing "brand fatigue" among
customers, analysts say.
The company's sales in North America rose 13 percent. The
region accounts for about 84 percent of its total sales.
Coach reported its eighth straight quarter of sales decline
on Tuesday as demand for its handbags remained weak in North
America, its biggest market.
Kate Spade said it expected same-store sales to grow 9-11
percent in 2015, boosted by online sales. The company had
earlier forecast a high-single digit percentage rise.
The company reported net income of $8.5 million, or 7 cents
per share, for the quarter ended July 4 compared with a loss of
$4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $281.1 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 11 cents per
share and revenue of $293 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kate Spade shares were up $22.39 in noon trading on the New
York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen
35 percent this year.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti
Pandey)