Nov 5 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade &
Co reported better-than-expected same-store sales for
the third quarter, helped by higher demand in North America,
sending its shares up 5 percent.
The company is focusing on luxury brand kate spade new york,
investing in its online business and expanding into areas such
as furniture to become a more lifestyle brand.
Sales in North America rose 18.5 percent in the third
quarter, picking up from the 13 percent rise it reported in the
second quarter. The region accounts for 82 percent of total
sales.
Same-store sales, including online, rose 16 percent, beating
the average analyst estimate of an 11.8 percent rise, according
to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Kate Spade is Cowen and Co's "favorite handbag name".
Analyst Oliver Chen said in a pre-earnings note that the company
is best prepared to weather a tough sector thanks to its
"elastic" expansion in categories such as home and children's,
cut back on flash sales and tight distribution management.
The company's net sales rose 11 percent to $277.3 million in
the quarter, from a year earlier.
Kate Spade reported net income of $2.3 million, or 2 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with a net loss
of $9.1 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items the company earned 6 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 4 cents per share on
revenue of $280 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which closed at $19.74 on Wednesday,
were at $20.50 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)