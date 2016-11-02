* Shares fall as much as 9.7 pct to $14.75
By Gayathree Ganesan
Nov 2 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade &
Co posted lower-than-expected comparable store sales
and warned of pricing pressure ahead of the all-important
holiday selling season, sending its shares to a near four-year
low.
Kate Spade's shares fell as much as 9.7 percent to $14.75 in
morning trading on Wednesday.
The company said comparable store sales fell on weak demand
for its off-price products and as fewer tourists shopped at its
stores.
Larger rival Coach Inc reported lower-than-expected
comparable store sales in the first quarter on Tuesday as fewer
customers bought its products in department stores.
Kate Spade's same-store sales, including online sales, rose
6.7 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, but missed
analysts' average estimate of 7.4 percent growth, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's gross margin declined as it spent more on
promotions to clear merchandise at off-price stores and tested
lower price-points for certain products to attract customers.
Kate Spade, known for its quirky and colorful satchels and
totes, said its gross margin fell to 59.4 percent in the quarter
even as it cut costs, compared with 61.2 percent in the
year-earlier period.
"The company's ongoing gross margin pressures coupled with
the challenges in retail, particularly in the holiday (season)
exacerbated investors' fears," Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel told
Reuters.
Net sales in North America, Kate Spade's largest market,
rose 13.7 percent to $260 million.
Kate Spade plans for a very competitive pricing environment
in the upcoming holiday season, company executives said on an
analyst call.
Chief Executive Craig Leavitt told analysts that he expected
"very, very high level pricing pressure" in the run up to the
holiday season and that gross margins could decline more than 50
basis points.
Analysts on average are expecting gross margin of 59.7
percent in the fourth quarter, according to StarMine.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 8 cents per share, as
selling, general and administrative expenses fell 4.2 percent.
Net income jumped to $29.6 million, or 23 cents per share,
in the quarter, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Net sales rose 14 percent to $316.5 million, beating
analysts' average estimate of $310.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also re-affirmed its full-year forecast for
sales and profit.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto and Sayantani Ghosh)