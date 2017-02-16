Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade
& Co said it is exploring strategic alternatives and
reported fourth-quarter results.
Kate Spade said it is "conducting a process to explore and
evaluate strategic alternatives to further enhance shareholder
value."
The company's comparable store sales, including its
e-commerce operations, increased 9.3 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Excluding its e-commerce operations, Kate Spade's comparable
store sales fell 1.5 percent.
Net revenue rose 9.8 percent to $470 million in the quarter
ended Dec. 31.
