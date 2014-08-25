BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
WELLINGTON Aug 25 Kathmandu Ltd
* Says CEO Peter Halkett resigns
* Halkett looking for new challenge after 8 yrs at Kathmandu
* Resignation takes effect Nov 25
* Mark Todd Kathmandu's Chief Operating Officer will be acting CEO between Halkett's departure and new appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei