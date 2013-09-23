WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand and Australian
clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd's
full-year profit rose 27 percent on a solid lift in sales and
lower costs despite a tight retail environment, the company said
on Tuesday.
Kathmandu reported a net profit of NZ$44.17 million ($37.1
million) for the year to July 31, compared with NZ$34.8 million
a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of about NZ$41.7 million.
Sales rose 10.6 percent, with its gross profit margin
fractionally lower at 63 percent. It said it had also lower the
cost of sales.
It declared a final dividend of 9 cents a share against last
year's 7 cents.
Kathmandu, which listed in New Zealand and Australia in
November 2009, said it expects further growth in the current
year if the economy holds on.
The company has more than 120 stores in Australia, New
Zealand, and Britain selling outdoor equipment such as tents,
backpacks and outdoor clothing.
($1=NZ$1.19)