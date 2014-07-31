BRIEF-Visteon Q1 sales $810 mln
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810 million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016
WELLINGTON Aug 1 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd
* Outdoor clothing company company expects net profit between NZ$39.5 million to NZ$42.5 million ($33.56 million to $36.10 million)
* Compares with NZ$44.2 mln profit year before
* Total sales NZ$392.9m up 2.3 pct on the previous year
* Recent cold snap has lifted sales
* Same store sales up 4.2 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1772 New Zealand Dollars)
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810 million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016
* Under Armour Inc - qtrly net loss per share of class a, b and c common stock was $0.01