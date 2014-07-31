WELLINGTON Aug 1 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd

* Outdoor clothing company company expects net profit between NZ$39.5 million to NZ$42.5 million ($33.56 million to $36.10 million)

* Compares with NZ$44.2 mln profit year before

* Total sales NZ$392.9m up 2.3 pct on the previous year

* Recent cold snap has lifted sales

* Same store sales up 4.2 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1772 New Zealand Dollars)