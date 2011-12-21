WELLINGTON Dec 22 New Zealand-based
outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Kathmandu Holdings Ltd
said its sales for the Christmas period so far had not
met expectations and first-half earnings were likely to be lower
than a year ago.
"Our trading performance throughout the Christmas period to
date has been below expectations, which is a reflection of
weaker consumer spending", said Chief Executive Officer Peter
Halkett.
"But our overall profit result for the full year remains
primarily dependent on second half year trading which last year
contributed almost 70 percent of our total year profit. As
Kathmandu continues to roll out more stores, the weighting of
our earnings towards second half trading is expected to increase
due to two of our three major sale events occurring in the
second half."
Profits in the first half of FY 2012 were expected to be
less than the NZ$23.2 million ($17.80 million)EBITDA achieved
for the same period last year.
Shares in Kathmandu last traded down 2.3 pecent at NZ$2.15.
($1 = 1.3034 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)