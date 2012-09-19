WELLINGTON, Sept 20 New Zealand and Australian clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd's full-year profit slipped nearly 11 percent as margins were squeezed in a tough retail environment, although it expected an improvement in the coming year.

Kathmandu on Thursday reported a net profit of NZ$34.8 million ($28.8 million) for the year to July 31, compared with NZ$39.1 million a year earlier.

Sales rose 13 percent to NZ$347.1 million, but its gross profit margin slipped to 63.2 percent from 65.5 percent. It declared an unchanged final dividend of 7 cents a share.

The company had given no full year guidance after reporting in March a sharp slide in first half earnings and describing market conditions as difficult.

Kathmandu, which listed in New Zealand and Australia in November 2009, said it expected further growth in the current year as it rolled out new stores.

"Providing there is no further deterioration in economic conditions, Kathmandu expects an improvement in performance in FY13," chief executive Peter Halkett said in a statement.

Shares in the company, which was founded by mountaineer Jan Cameron in New Zealand in 1987, edged up to NZ$1.790 in early trade on Thursday, after closing at NZ$1.70 on Wednesday.

So far this year the stock has risen 1.1 percent compared with a near 16 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

The company owns 120 stores in Australia, New Zealand and Britain selling outdoor equipment such as tents, backpacks and outdoor clothing.