WELLINGTON, March 26 New Zealand and Australian clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd reported a 72 percent rise in first half profit on Tuesday on the back of a solid lift in sales.

Kathmandu posted a net profit of NZ$10.3 million ($8.6 million) for the six months to Jan. 31, compared with NZ$6.0 million last year.

Last month the company forecast a profit between NZ$9.5 million and NZ$10.5 million after a rise of around 13 percent in sales during the half year, with noted growth in Australia.

The company said the full year result would depend on the growth in the Australian market and whether the second half delivers the expected lift in sales that it normally does.

"However, as we have only just commenced our Easter sale, which is the second of our three largest promotional events each year, it is still too early to assess with reasonably certainty the overall result for the full year," said chief executive Peter Halkett.

Last year it posted a full year profit of NZ$34.8 million.

Its shares, which have risen 24 percent so far this year, closed on Monday at NZ$2.45. It said it would pay an unchanged interim dividend of 3 cents a share.

Founded by mountaineer Jan Cameron in New Zealand in 1987, Kathmandu listed in November 2009, and has more than 120 stores in Australia, New Zealand and Britain selling a wide range of outdoor equipment from tents to clothing and backpacks. ($1 = 1.20 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)