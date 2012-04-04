NEW YORK The makers of Justin Bieber's top-grossing concert film have moved on to another global pop star -- Katy Perry.

A 3-D documentary concert feature film billed as an on-and- off stage close up look at Perry and her 2011 California Dreams Tour began production more than year ago, Paramount Pictures said in a statement on Wednesday.

The movie, called "Katy Perry: Part of Me," is named after her new single "Part of Me," which was released in February and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100.

The film, which will be released in cinemas in the United States on July 5, is being produced by Perry and directed by Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth.

Perry, 27, said in the statement she was excited to "reveal the highs and lows and nuts of bolts of this extraordinary ride. I promise you, after seeing this film, you will truly know me."

Paramount and Perry, whose last album "Teenage Dream," produced such hits as "Firework", "California Gurls" and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)," teamed up for what is being promoted as the first big screen look at Perry's life and 124 performances on her tour.

Paramount and Lipsitz and Cutforth co-produced and distributed Bieber's concert film, "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never," which grossed nearly $100 million worldwide on a budget of $13 million.

A trailer for Perry's movie promised details on her religious upbringing, her struggles and pressures becoming a pop star, her marriage breakup with actor Russell Brand, as well as tour footage, including her telling the audience, "Thank you so much for believing in my weirdness."

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Patricia Reaney)