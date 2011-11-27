FRANKFURT Nov 27 Austrian investor Rene Benko plans to expand the chain of Kaufhof department stores internationally if his Signa firm reaches a deal to buy the business from Metro AG, he was quoted as saying in German media over the weekend.

Signa would look at filling in any gaps in Germany and also expand in neighbouring countries, Signa told German paper Tagesspiegel and magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

"In addition to what Kaufhof invests annually, we want to invest around 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in Germany in the next two to three years," he told Tagesspiegel in an interview.

Kaufhof is mainly focused on Germany but also has 15 stores in Belgium, acquired when it bought local group Inno in 2001.

Metro has valued the chain at between 2 billion euros and 3 billion and has three bids on the table, from Signa, German rival chain Karstadt and also a consortium led by former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban.

Benko, who has previously spoken of his desire to come to agreement within a matter of weeks, told Tagesspiegel he would return to talks with Metro next week.

"The speed depends on Metro, it's for the management and supervisory boards to decide on the timing," he told WirtschaftsWoche. ($1 = 0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)