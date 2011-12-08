FRANKFURT Dec 8 Austrian investor Rene Benko has made a 2.05 billion euro ($2.8 billion) offer for the Kaufhof department store chain of Metro, German paper Bild said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, citing no sources.

That offer would be at the lower end of the 2 billion to 3 billion euros ($2.7 billion to $4.0 billion) range in which Metro has said it values Kaufhof and below a purchase price of 2.4 billion euros reported in German media.

Metro declined to comment.

Metro confirmed this week that Benko made a binding offer for Kaufhof via his Signa vehicle but has not yet said how much the investor was willing to pay. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by David Holmes)