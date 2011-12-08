* Bild, Handelsblatt report price of 2.05 bln eur
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Dec 8 Germany's
Metro and Austrian investor Rene Benko dismissed
German press reports that the price Benko was offering for the
retailer's Kaufhof chain of department stores was 2.05 billion
euros ($2.75 billion).
"The figure mentioned is nonsense," a spokesman for Benko
told Reuters.
Earlier on Thursday, German newspapers Bild and Handelsblatt
had reported the bid was 2.05 billion euros.
"That is not the price we have in front of us," a Metro
spokesman said.
That would be at the lower end of the 2 billion to 3 billion
euros range in which Metro has said it values Kaufhof and below
a purchase price of 2.4 billion euros previously suggested by
the press.
Metro, which warned on profit earlier this week after a poor
start to the Christmas shopping season, has repeatedly said it
would not sell the chain for less than book value.
Metro confirmed this week that Benko made a binding offer
for Kaufhof via his Signa vehicle.
Both Metro and Benko added they would not give details of
the level of the bid.
Nicolas Berggruen, owner of the rival chain of Karstadt
department stores, is also interested in Kaufhof, raising hopes
that a bidding war could drive up the price.
Metro shares, which slumped over 13 percent after Tuesday's
profit warning, were down 1.4 percent at 30.56 euros, their
lowest level in two months, at 1144 GMT.
"The positive market sentiment that the potential disposal
of Kaufhof has triggered has all but evaporated, as investors
now have to come to grips with the unexpected profit warning,"
Commerzbank analyst Juergen Elfers said.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
