PARIS Jan 22 French property developer Kaufman
& Broad said on Thursday it was cautious about its
outlook for this year but was open to acquisitions despite still
difficult economic and political conditions.
The group said it expected revenue to be stable this year
after rising 5.6 percent in 2014 to 1.08 billion euros ($1.23
billion), ahead of its forecast for sales to be largely flat.
The company, which is primarily focused on residential
property development and is 89 percent owned by private equity
group PAI Partners, also said it expects stable gross profit
this year after it slipped 1.3 percent last year to 194.3
million euros.
"We're cautious because we are still in a rocky environment
in France," Chief Executive Nordine Hachemi told Reuters in an
interview.
"We are wary about the prospects for 2015 even if we have a
government that's understood the importance of housing for the
economy," he added.
A deep housebuilding slump forced the government last year
to backtrack on some of its key housing polices, prompting it to
introduce a range of tax breaks to boost the rental market, free
up land for new construction and make it easier for poor
households to buy homes.
It also promised to slash red tape holding back housing
investment and weighing on house prices despite a massive
shortage of appropriate housing.
"We have a legal environment that is interesting for
investors and landowners who can be enticed to put land on sale
for construction, which is good for supply," Hachemi said.
"But there is still a big administrative burden for building
permits," he added.
French homebuilders produced only 300,000 units last year,
the lowest level since 1997, according to the French
homebuilding federation.
With prospects for a strong recovery dim, Hachemi said the
company could look to acquisitions to fuel growth.
"We are open to everything, we want to develop. If we see
interesting acquisition opportunities, we are not going to stop
ourselves studying them," he said.
($1 = 0.8753 euros)
