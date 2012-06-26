LONDON, June 26 Three directors of the British
arm of collapsed Icelandic bank Kaupthing have agreed not to
hold senior British bank positions and have escaped a fine at
the end of a three-and-a-half year regulatory investigation into
the high profile banking failure.
The Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday it would
have imposed a "significant" penalty on Kaupthing Singer &
Friedlander (KSFL) for having failed to ensure it could meet its
liquidity needs at the height of the 2008 financial crisis --
were KSFL not already in administration.
Instead, it said the bank's former chief executive Armann
Thorvaldsson, former non-executive chairman Sigurdur Einarsson
and former non-executive director Hreidar Mar Sigurdsson would
not hold senior roles at authorised British institutions for
five years - albeit mainly retrospectively - from Oct. 8, 2008.
"The FSA considers KSFL's failings to be serious as they
occurred at a critical period for the financial markets and at a
time when the FSA was particularly concerned to ensure it was
fully informed about all banks' liquidity," it stated.
The failure of Wall Street giant Lehman Brothers on Sept. 15
2008 caused a crisis of confidence worldwide. In Iceland, where
banks had been expanding fast, the government was forced to bail
out third-ranked bank Glitnir just two weeks later -- the first
of the three to buckle.
KSFL, which provided a range of services including a high
interest internet-based savings account called Edge that held
over 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) of deposits at the time,
promptly moved its liquidity status to "code red".
But the FSA stated that during four critical days between
Sept. 29 and Oct. 2, the UK subsidiary failed to consider or
properly monitor a special financing arrangement with its parent
company in Iceland under which it could draw up to 1.0 billion
pounds at short notice if it needed to.
The FSA said it did not believe KSFL had deliberately or
recklessly breached regulatory rules, that KSFL had cooperated
with the probe and had not previously been subject to
disciplinary action. Therefore it had decided on a public
censure.
Other British and international overseas agencies are
continuing investigations of parent Kaupthing Bank.
($1 = 0.6427 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)