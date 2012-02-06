BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
MUMBAI Feb 6 Telecom hardware and solutions provider Kavveri Telecom Products has won a contract worth between $15 million and $17 million from an European telecom products company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The order will be executed in the next 12-18 months, the source, who did not want to be named, said on Monday.
The company is expected to make a formal announcement soon, the source said.
Kavveri Telecom Chairman and Managing Director Shivkumar Reddy declined to comment when contacted by Reuters .
At 11:34 a.m., the stock was up 3.14 percent at 157.65 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year