MUMBAI Feb 6 Telecom hardware and solutions provider Kavveri Telecom Products has won a contract worth between $15 million and $17 million from an European telecom products company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The order will be executed in the next 12-18 months, the source, who did not want to be named, said on Monday.

The company is expected to make a formal announcement soon, the source said.

Kavveri Telecom Chairman and Managing Director Shivkumar Reddy declined to comment when contacted by Reuters .

At 11:34 a.m., the stock was up 3.14 percent at 157.65 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)