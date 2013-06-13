BRIEF-Xinfengming appoints new chairman, vice chairman
* Says Zhuang Kuilong to resign as chairman, to be replaced by Zhuang Yaozhong
TOKYO, June 13 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said on Thursday it had ended merger talks with shipbuilding rival Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and demoted its president, Satoshi Hasegawa, who supported the discussions.
In a rare public dismissal in a country where boardroom tussles are often kept private, Kawasaki Heavy said in a news release that Hasegawa would return to being a director at the heavy machinery maker and be replaced by Vice President Shigeru Murayama. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kentaro Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says Zhuang Kuilong to resign as chairman, to be replaced by Zhuang Yaozhong
* Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rAeVHo) Further company coverage: