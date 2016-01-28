(Corrects paragraph 4 to remove reference to Koksay project.
Also in paragraph 3 changes to "at the Balkhash smelter" from
"at its Balkhash smelter")
Jan 28 Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc
said full-year copper cathode production fell 3 percent,
hurt by maintenance work at a smelter.
The company, which operates four mines in Kazakhstan and one
in Kyrgyzstan, said it produced 81,100 tonnes of copper cathode
in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared to 83,500 tonnes a year
earlier.
Kaz said there had been a build-up at the Balkhash smelter,
located on the banks of Lake Balkhash in Kazakhstan, due to
maintenance work.
The company earlier forecast full-year copper cathode
production of 80,000-85,000 tonnes. It plans to increase its
copper output to about 300,000 tonnes by 2018 through its new
projects Bozshakol and Aktogay.
Miners the world over have struggled in the last year as
copper prices continued to slide, hurt by concerns over slowing
demand from top consumer China.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)