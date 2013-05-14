ASTANA May 14 Kazakhstan's state holding company KazAgro plans to issue up to $2 billion in Eurobonds by 2014 and may raise up to $1 billion of that this month, Agriculture Minister Asylzhan Mamytbekov said Tuesday.

"One billion (dollars) will be raised this year, in the nearest term, I believe that maybe already in May," Mamytbekov said. "According to plan, the second billion will be raised next year."