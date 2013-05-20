ALMATY May 20 Kazakh state holding KazAgro has
raised $1 billion in a debut Eurobond issue as part of its $2
billion borrowing programme, the company said on Monday.
The 10-year dollar-denominated paper was priced on May 17 to
pay an annual 4.625 percent, the lowest yield so far among
Kazakh issuers of bonds with such maturity, it said.
The issue was oversubscribed, with bids from more than 200
investors totalling $3.3 billion when books closed last Friday,
KazAgro said.
The issue, listed on the stock exchanges of Ireland and
Kazakhstan, was lead managed by HSBC Bank Plc and J.P. Morgan
Chase.
KazAgro, which aims to invest the proceeds from the issue in
boosting the efficiency of Kazakhstan's agribusiness, said 35
percent of investors that bought its Eurobonds were from Britain
and another 33 percent from the United States.
It said 15 percent of the investors were from continental
Europe, 13 percent from Kazakhstan and 4 percent from elsewhere.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)