ALMATY May 12 Kazakhstan's state holding
company KazAgro will issue euro-denominated Eurobond of up to
600 million euros and will start drumming up investor interest
for the debt offer at a roadshow which starts on Monday.
The planned issue is part of a $2 billion borrowing
programme for up to 15 years, which was approved by KazAgro's
board of directors in April last year.
"The roadshow starts today, and the first of a series of
meetings with investors in European cities will take place in
Frankfurt," Darkhan Baishokan, senior manager at KazAgro's
treasury, told Reuters by telephone from the company's office in
the capital Astana.
KazAgro said in a statement that the forthcoming issue would
be lead managed by HSBC Bank Plc, The Royal Bank of
Scotland Plc and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.
Tsesna Capital will be the Kazakh underwriter of the issue.
Last May, KazAgro successfully raised $1 billion in a debut
Eurobond issue as part of its $2 billion borrowing programme.
KazAgro plans to use the funds to stabilise Kazakhstan's
grain market, support farmers and refinance more expensive debt
issued earlier. The firm's corporate structure includes state
grain trader the Food Contract Corporation, which has often used
grain interventions to stabilise bread prices in the nation of
17 million.
Last week Fitch Ratings affirmed KazAgro's long-term foreign
currency rating at 'BBB' and its long-term local currency rating
of 'BBB+', and removed them from Rating Watch Negative.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)