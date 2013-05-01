* At least 2 mln barrels of May CPC heading for Asia
* Indonesia buys April, May loading cargoes of Kazakh crude
* Asia only option to absorb rising exports
* CPC sold to Asia at discount to avoid swamping Europe
By Julia Payne
LONDON, May 1 Kazakhstan's oil exports to Asia
are on the rise as it seeks to cultivate new buyers for its
light crudes outside the saturated European market before steep
output increases in the next few years.
Since U.S. shale production has boomed, North American
demand for light sweet oil grades from countries such as Libya,
Algeria, Nigeria and Azerbaijan has plummeted, creating a global
glut of light oil.
Europe's struggling refineries cannot absorb all the slack,
and that leaves Asia, which prefers heavier grades, as the new
target.
At least 2 million barrels of CPC Blend, Kazakhstan's main
crude grade for export, loading in May from Russia's Black Sea
port of Novorossiisk will be heading to Asia, several traders
said.
A May 10-11 cargo is expected to go to Indonesia's
Pertamina, while a May 19-20 shipment was purchased by India's
Reliance, they said.
A larger-than-expected CPC Blend export programme in May has
added pressure on sellers to push barrels east. The programme
was set at around 720,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from around
655,000 bpd in April.
The cargoes show the movement east is becoming more of a
trend than a spot arbitrage, because they follow hot on the
heels of a couple of April purchases.
Pertamina bought a 600,000 barrel of Kazakh Tengiz crude,
similar in quality to CPC, for the first time for May delivery,
while Eni also recently sold a cargo of CPC to Asia.
CPC Blend exports are expected to rise by a fifth to around
800,000 bpd from July and reach 1.3 million bpd over the next
few years Kazakhstan it taps new fields and launches a pipeline
via Russia to the Black Sea.
Sellers of light grades must increasingly entice Asian
refiners with advantageous prices, and traders said Asian buyers
were able to get CPC at a discount to the European price.
"It looks more like forced sales when people send volumes
outside Europe as they know they cannot fully place it here
without dumping prices steeply," one Mediterranean trader said.
Small volumes of CPC Blend have moved east before. However,
unlike rival Azeri Light, it has a much less established market
in Asia.
CPC is a grade that can be refined to produce high yields of
gasoline and naphtha, while Azeri Light is sold east more
frequently due to its high yield of diesel.
China in particular favours heavier grades, which are
diesel-rich.
The CPC price hit its lowest level since early 2005 in June
last year, and sellers are keen to avoid another collapse of the
price in Europe.
European refiners are struggling to stay afloat in the
recession-hit region, and more capacity is expected to be
mothballed due to falling U.S. imports and the entrance of
game-changing Middle East refineries.
The main producer of crudes that make up CPC Blend is joint
venture Tengizchevroil, led by Chevron with a 50 percent
stake and including state oil company KazMunaiGas with
20 percent.