By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON May 20 Miner Kazakhmys, a top
shareholder in ENRC, said it would consider a potential
cash-and-share buyout bid for its rival, giving its first
response to a potential offer from ENRC's trio of founders first
signaled last month.
ENRC's billionaire co-founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan
Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev said in April they were weighing
up a buyout to take the company private, together with the
Kazakh government, which is also a top shareholder.
The structure of the current indicative proposal - sent to
ENRC's board last week and detailed at the weekend for the first
time - would include $1.6 billion in cash but also the Kazakh
government's almost 27 stake in Kazakhmys.
Kazakhmys shares rose as investors welcomed a mooted offer
structure that even at current levels - below ENRC's market
price and the stake's value on Kazakhmys books - would mean
almost $890 million of cash for top shareholder Kazakhmys and 77
million of its own shares.
It would also lift Kazakhmys's "free float" of readily
tradeable shares, while removing both the government as a key
shareholder and an ENRC holding which has proved a headache for
the company.
Kazakhmys shares have more than halved since the start of
the year, hit by a weaker copper price as well as troubles that
have battered ENRC.
ENRC, which listed in London in 2007, has been hit by bitter
boardroom battles, corruption probes and an ill-timed
acquisition spree that left it with $5 billion of debt.
"All things considered, we would view the sale of its stake
in ENRC - even based on the initial offer - as a positive for
Kazakhmys," analysts at brokerage Jefferies said in a note.
"The cash would strengthen the company's balance sheet and a
removal of the overhang (of ENRC shares) would likely lift
Kazakhmys's equity valuation."
In a statement, Kazakhmys said its shares in ENRC were "not
considered a strategic investment ... The board will give due
consideration to any proposal made by the consortium to
shareholders at the appropriate time".
One source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday that
while the price was not yet right, Kazakhmys was "not unhappy"
with the structure of the mooted deal.
Kazakhmys support is key for the trio of oligarchs as
without the miner's 26 percent a buyout cannot go ahead.
STOCK AND ORE
ENRC's independent directors said over the weekend they had
rejected a tentative buyout offer of 175 pence in cash and 0.231
of a Kazakhmys share - or just over 253p per ENRC share, at
Friday's closing price and roughly 255p at Monday's prices.
That would be below the current market level and ENRC shares
trading at around 264p on Monday morning suggested some traders
expect an increase to the cash portion of the offer.
Even at 264p, the offer would likely mean a hefty writedown
for Kazakhmys, which has its holding on the books at closer to
375p, according to analysts.
But it was the structure of the offer that looked positive
and prompted sources close to the situation to signal the
miner's cautious backing.
The Kazakhmys stock in question comes from the government's
almost 27 percent shareholding in Kazakhmys.
That means if the bid were to be accepted in its current
shape - regardless of the cash portion - the Kazakh government
would cede its entire stake in Kazakhmys, and the miner's own
holding in ENRC would mean it would be handed back 77 million of
its own shares.
A likely eventual cancellation of these shares would boost
its free float to almost 60 percent from just under 40 percent
"Although this is indubitably a low-ball bid for all
offerees, the terms will have particular resonance for
Kazakhmys," strategist Jim Milligan at Olivetree said in a note,
adding the offer equated to a 15 percent buyback.
ENRC's founders and the Kazakh government own more than 54
percent of ENRC shares. At Friday's close, their offer valued
ENRC at just under $5 billion.
At around 1020 GMT, Kazakmys shares were up 1.8 percent at
344.7p, paring earlier gains, while ENRC was down 2.9 percent at
just under 264p. The London mining sector was down
1.2 percent.
