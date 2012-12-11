By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY Dec 11 Kazakhmys Plc, the
world's 10th largest copper miner, plans to boost copper cathode
output to 500,000 tonnes in 2017 when two new large-scale
projects come onstream, Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said on
Tuesday.
The company's copper production is expected to be between
285,000 and 295,000 tonnes in 2012, and growth projects are
moving ahead on schedule, Novachuk said in October.
Novachuk told reporters on Tuesday that Kazakhmys planned to
invest up to $1 billion in its production next year, compared
with around $600 million in 2012.
"We plan to achieve the production level of 500,000 tonnes
per year already in 2017," Novachuk said.
Kazakhstan-based Kazakhmys would launch output at the
Central Asian nation's Bozshakol deposit in 2015, Novachuk said.
The Aktogay project, Kazakhmys's second major project, is set to
be launched in 2016, he added.
"Bozshakol and Aktogay, taken together, will add up around
180,000 tonnes in extra output by 2017," Novachuk said.
Kazakhmys will spend around $600 million on Bozshakol and
Aktogay next year, he said.
The company said last week that its board had approved the
Aktogay project, and development operations would start in the
new year, funded by a $1.5 billion facility provided by China
Development Bank last year.
"At this stage, we do not need additional funds from China,
our own capacities are enough for financing," Novachuk said.
He said Kazakhmys was currently selling around 70 percent of
its output to China and the rest to Europe.
Citing what he called conservative corporate estimates,
Novachuk said copper price was expected to fluctuate between
$7,000 and $8,000 per tonne next year.
"But this doesn't mean that our budget is based on these
figures," he said. "Our budget is far more conservative."