* FY copper output of 299,000 tonnes vs. guidance of 300,000
tonnes
* Expects to maintain 2012 production at similar levels
LONDON Jan 26 Kazakh miner Kazakhmys
posted annual copper production in line with its target
and said it expected 2012 output to come in at a similar level.
Kazakhmys, the world's 11th largest copper producer, posted
2011 output of 299,000 tonnes of copper cathode from its own
concentrate, broadly in line with its target of 300,000 tonnes.
FTSE 100 company Kazakhmys also reported
better-than-expected production of by-products gold and silver.
"We anticipate maintaining similar levels of copper output
in 2012 and our sales contracts for the coming year have all
been completed, reflecting continued strong demand for copper,"
Chief Executive Oleg Novachuk said in a statement on Thursday.
The price of copper, a metal used in power and
construction, dropped 25 percent in the fourth quarter touching
a low of $6,635 per tonne in October, before rebounding in
January and reaching a four-month high earlier this week.
Shares in Kazakhmys, which have climbed 19 percent in the
past month, closed at 1,113 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
company at about 5.9 billion pounds ($9.20 billion).