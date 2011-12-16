LONDON Dec 16 Copper miner Kazakhmys
has agreed a $1.5 billion loan facility with state-run
China Development Bank for the development of its Aktogay copper
project, finalising an agreement first secured in June.
The facility -- which is on top of an existing $2.7 billion
loan from China two years ago to fund the development of its
greenfield Bozshakol copper project and a series of mid-sized
projects -- is made of two agreements and will be available to
be drawn down over a three year period.
The feasibility study for Aktogay, a large but relatively
low-grade copper project set to cost up to $2 billion, has begun
and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
"Aktogay will contribute around 100,000 tonnes per annum of
copper in concentrate over a 40 year mine life but will require
a hefty $1.5-1.9 billion of capex, making the project one of the
most expensive greenfield growth projects globally," analyst
Charles Cooper at Oriel Securities said, adding the funding deal
was nonetheless positive for the miner.
Kazakhmys shares, helped by a rebounding copper price on
Friday, were up 3.4 percent at 875.5 pence by 0845 GMT, valuing
the miner at 4.6 billion pounds ($7.1 billion).