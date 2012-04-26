* Copper cathode production from own concentrate dips 13 pct
* Sticks to 2012 output targets
* Completes $115 million of gold sales to central bank
LONDON, April 26 Copper miner Kazakhmys
posted a dip in first quarter output on Thursday, after
unusually cold weather at the start of the year disrupted
transport and processing.
But the London-listed Kazakh miner forecast a stronger
second half as it processes stockpiled ore and restarts the
Konyrat open pit copper mine - shuttered in 2008 - allowing it
to confirm a 2012 production target of 285,000 to 295,000 tonnes
of copper cathode.
The miner said it produced 64,500 tonnes of copper cathode
from its own concentrate, down from 74,100 tonnes a year
earlier, though some analysts had expected a flat quarter. Total
copper cathode equivalent production was 65,100 tonnes from
74,200 tonnes in the same quarter last year.
The miner said it had completed the sale of its accumulated
gold to the central bank for $115 million, after resolving an
outstanding issue over how the metal would be taxed. The miner
said it would continue selling gold monthly at market rates
through 2012.
Sales of gold, which Kazakhmys produces alongside copper,
have been affected by restrictions imposed by the Kazakh central
bank which said last September it would buy all the gold the
country's mines can produce until 2014-15, to boost the central
Asian state's reserves.