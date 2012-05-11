LONDON May 11 Vladimir Kim, the top shareholder in Kazakhmys, said on Friday he would step down from his role as chairman, making way for an independent chairman to lead the London-listed Kazakh copper miner.

"I think that now is the right time to hand on the role to a new and independent chairman, which will bring the company fully into line with the UK Corporate Governance Code," Kim said in a statement at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

"I will remain as a non-executive director on the board and continue to be closely involved with the company. I currently have no intention to reduce my shareholding."