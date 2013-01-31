Jan 31 Kazakhmys Plc , the
world's 10th largest copper miner, said full-year copper cathode
output fell 2 percent on lower grades.
The Kazakhstan-based company said it produced 292,200 tonnes
of copper cathode from its own concentrate, down from 298,500
tonnes a year earlier.
The average copper grade during the year was 0.95 percent,
compared with 1.01 percent last year.
Production of gold, which Kazakhmys mines alongside copper,
declined 2 percent to 115.9 kilo ounces.
Silver output, also a by-product of the company's copper
mining operation, fell 4 percent to 12,629 kilo ounces.
Shares in Kazakhmys, a FTSE 100 constituent, have lost about
a third of their value in the past year. They closed at 736
pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.