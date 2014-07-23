July 23 Copper miner Kazakhmys Plc,
which is in the midst of a restructuring, said it would transfer
"certain mature assets" to a company owned by its largest
shareholder, Vladimir Kim.
Kazakhmys, struggling with rising production costs, falling
grades and weak prices, said in in February it would to sell
less-profitable mines to the Kazakh billionaire, who owned 33.43
percent of the company as of February.
The London-listed company said on Wednesday it had entered
into a definitive agreement to transfer to Cuprum Holding some
assets in the Zhezkazgan and central regions of Kazakhstan,
together with a working capital payment.
Cuprum is a private company owned by Kim and Eduard Ogay, a
member of Kazakhmys' board.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Ted Kerr)