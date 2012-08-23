LONDON Aug 23 Kazakhmys PLC : * Has identified $150 million of cost savings, should see impact from mid-2013 * CEO says search for chairman has begun and expects to make announcement by Q2

2013 * CEO says philip Aiken may be one of candidates for chairman position, but no

decision made * CEO says still constantly assessing options to resolve stake in ENRC

low share prices make sale tough * Says sale is only one option available for stake in ENRC