May 28 Copper miner Kazakhmys said on
Tuesday that it sold its German semi-finished copper products
business, MKM, for 42 million euros ($54.34 million).
The company, which is bidding for rival Eurasian Natural
Resources Corp Plc, said it would receive 12 million
euros of the deal value on a deferred basis.
Kazakhmys had taken over Mansfelder Kupfer und Messing GmbH
(MKM) in 2004. The German company produces a range of products
including copper strips, wire, tubes and bars.
The miner said it was selling the business to a European
family office, but did not name the buyer.