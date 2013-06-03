* Ablyazov's wife illegally obtained Kazakh passport -
prosecutor
* Says resided with false African passport in Italy
* She cannot leave Almaty during investigation
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, June 3 The wife of fugitive Kazakh
oligarch and dissident Mukhtar Ablyazov is under investigation
for involvement in a crime, prosecutors said on Monday, after
she and her daughter were deported from Italy last week.
Ablyazov, whose whereabouts are unknown, has accused Kazakh
President Nursultan Nazarbayev of ordering the "kidnapping" of
his wife and daughter, who are now staying with relatives in the
Central Asian state's commercial capital Almaty.
Alma Shalabayeva has given a written undertaking not to
leave Almaty, said Nurdaulet Suindikov, spokesman for the Kazakh
Prosecutor-General's office, in a statement.
Ablyazov, a former Kazakh minister who became an outspoken
critic of Nazarbayev, fled the oil-rich nation after his bank
BTA was nationalised and declared insolvent in 2009.
The bank has brought fraud charges against him and his allies.
Saying that his life was in danger, Ablyazov was granted
political asylum in Britain in 2011, but he fled the country
last year after missing a contempt of court hearing at which he
was due to be jailed for 22 months.
Suindikov said that a group of migration police officers in
the western Kazakh region if Atyrau had been charged with
receiving bribes for issuing national passports to Ablyazov's
relatives, including his wife, who had already left Kazakhstan.
"An investigation is now being conducted into Shalabayeva's
complicity in this crime," he said. "The investigation will
ensure rigorous respect for her rights and freedoms guaranteed
by the constitution."
Ablyazov slammed "the completely illegal actions" of the
Italian police and judge who ordered his wife's extradition.
But Suindikov said the Italian prosecutor's office had ruled
that the actions of the police and the court were legal.
He added that Italian law enforcement officers had examined
Shalabayeva's passport with which she had been residing in Italy
and found it was false - it had been issued by the Central
African Republic in the name of a person called Ayan Alma.
Ablyazov, who earned a fortune after the Soviet Union's
demise, told Reuters in a telephone interview in December that
he would run for office if free elections were called when
Nazarbayev's rule ends.
Nazarbayev, 72, has governed his vast nation of 17 million
people for more than two decades. He has overseen market reforms
and foreign investment inflows that have ensured rapid economic
growth, but has tolerated no dissent.
In October, Ablyazov's friend Vladimir Kozlov, also a fierce
critic of Nazarbayev, was found guilty by a Kazakh court of
colluding with the runaway oligarch in attempting to bring down
the Kazakh government and jailed for seven-and-a-half years.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Mike Collett-White)