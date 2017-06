ALMATY Feb 7 Kazakhstan's current account surplus soared around 4.5 times last year to $13.6 billion, owing largely to high world prices for the country's commodities, the central bank said on Tuesday, publishing its revised data for the surplus.

The bank said on Feb. 1 that Kazakhstan's current account surplus had grown to $8.2 billion last year from $3 billion in 2010.

