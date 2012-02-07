(Adds central bank statement, background)
ALMATY Feb 7 Kazakhstan's central bank on
Tuesday revised its 2011 current account surplus data, saying it
had increased around 4.5 times from the previous year to $13.6
billion, largely due to high world prices for its crude oil
exports.
The bank said on Feb. 1 that Kazakhstan's current account
surplus had grown to $8.2 billion last year from $3 billion in
2010.
"The significant increase in the current account surplus
compared to the same period of 2010 was achieved due to
steadlily rising prices for commodity exports owing to high
world prices for energy supplies," the bank said in a statement.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, is comfortably
the second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia. The
country's exports are dominated by oil and metals.
World prices per barrel of Brent crude averaged $110.9 last
year, a 39.3-percent increase compared to 2010, the bank said.
"As a result, commodity exports grew by 46.1 percent
compared to 2010 and, according to an estimate by the National
Bank, totalled $88.9 billion," the central bank said.
Kazakhstan's foreign trade surplus stood at $46.8 billion in
2011, rising by 62 percent from a surplus of $28.9 billion a
year earlier, the central bank cited its estimates. Final
official trade balance statistics for 2011 are due next week.
The central bank said that a net influx of foreign direct
investment totalled $8.8 billion in 2011.
Last year Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew by 7.5
percent after a 7.3-percent rise in 2010. This year's budget
envisages a 6.9-percent GDP growth.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)