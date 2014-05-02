ASTANA May 2 The president of the Asian
Development Bank said on Friday he would be "very happy" to
cooperate with a multilateral bank that China is setting up to
develop infrastructure projects in Asia.
China's finance ministry said in March that the planned
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank would have capital of $50
billion, paid for by its members.
It would have a mandate to fund infrastructure projects in
the region, complementing the work of entities like the ADB.
"We (ADB) have about $13 billion of new lending, new
approval each year, but we estimate the infrastructure needs of
Asia and Pacific are $8 trillion for 10 years - $800 billion
each year," ADB President Takehiko Nakao told a news conference
during the bank's 47 annual meeting in the Kazakh capital.
He said the ADB "needs to make efforts ... to maintain our
capacity of lending or even increase it," adding: "The ideas of
the Asia infrastructure bank stimulate us to think more
innovatively ... Once this bank is established, we are very
happy to cooperate with them and I already mentioned to the
Chinese authorities I'll do this."
China, which is involved in an increasingly ugly territorial
spat with some Southeast Asian countries over parts of the South
China Sea, has tried to reassure Southeast Asia that its
economic rise will benefit the whole region.
The Manila-based ADB is owned by 67 members, including 48
from the region, and focuses on reducing poverty in the Asia-
Pacific region which remains home to approximately two-thirds of
the world's poor.
