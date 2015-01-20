ALMATY A light passenger plane belonging to Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys crashed in southern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, killing six of seven people on board, a corporate spokesman and the country's emergencies committee said.

The Antonov An-2 plane, which set off from the northern Karaganda region en route to a remote mine, crashed in the Zhambyl region in the south at about 1540 local time (0940 GMT), the emergencies committee said. It gave no reason for the crash.

The plane was carrying seven people, including four Kazakhmys workers and three crew members, Kazakhmys spokesman Vladimir Magai told Reuters by telephone.

The only survivor was a woman, the company's chief geologist, he said.

