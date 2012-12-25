ALMATY Dec 25 A military transport plane crashed in southern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, killing 22 people on board, the Interfax news agency quoted a Kazakh security source as saying.

Kazakh TV channel KTK said the plane had disappeared from the radar at about 1900 local time (1300 GMT) as it was making a descent near the city of Shymkent, the capital of the South Kazakhstan Region. It said the plane belonged to the KNB security service. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)