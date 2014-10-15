LONDON Oct 15 Kazakhstan's Alliance Bank
, majority owned by the country's sovereign wealth
fund, is close to completing a $1.2 billion debt restructuring
and a merger with two other banks, its chief executive said on
Wednesday.
Timur Issatayev, who has been meeting creditors in London
and New York, told Reuters he was confident of getting the
go-ahead at creditor and shareholder meetings due in coming
weeks.
The proposals, put forward in August, are seen halving the
nominal value of existing bond holdings to $300 million.
.
Bondholders have been angered by the restructuring plan,
Alliance's second in four years, but the bank says the step is
key to restoring profitability.
"The meetings went very well, I believe we received the full
green light for restructuring ... we are confident this will be
approved," Issatayev said, estimating the recovery rate for all
classes of creditors at 55.1 percent.
Alliance's dollar bonds due 2017 and 2020 are trading around
50-55 cents in the dollar, Thomson Reuters data shows
Creditors and shareholders must now hold meetings and vote
on the restructuring proposals, as well as on Alliance's plan to
merge with two other Kazakh banks Temir Bank and ForteBank which
are controlled by Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov.
The bank is currently 51 percent owned by wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna but following the merger, Samruk's stake in the
unified bank will fall to less than 1 percent, Issatayev said.
He said the merger is expected to be complete by year-end in
terms of legal formalities to create a new unified bank.
Kazakhstan's banking sector came under severe pressure
following the 2008 financial crisis, leading to the default of
many large banks and it is still not entirely trouble-free
because of a very high bad loan ratio.
Issatayev blamed this on regulatory issues, noting it had
until recently been difficult to write off non-performing loans
(NPLs) in Kazakhstan. But an easing of these rules has helped
NPLs at Alliance to fall to 37 percent, from 62 percent in
March.
Meanwhile the falling price of oil, Kazakhstan's main
export, will heap more pressure on banks and the economy, with
analysts predicting the country will devalue its currency again,
following a nearly 20 percent devaluation earlier this year.
"As a bank we feel the devaluation pressure rising,"
Issatayev said. "For Alliance, the best tactic to deal with
these pressures is to complete the restructuring as soon as
possible, then we will have fresh capital and more instruments
available to deal with the situation."
(Editing by Mark Potter)