LONDON Dec 13 Alliance Bank, majority owned by oil-rich Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, needs recapitalisation to restore profitability, a process that must involve all its shareholders and bondholders, its CEO said on Friday.

Timur Isatayev also told Reuters in an interview that Alliance, in which fund Samruk-Kazyna owns a 67 percent stake, would not be paying out on recovery notes (RN) due on Dec. 25, as part of the measures to restore liquidity.

Alliance restructured its debt in 2010, after suffering heavily from the global financial crisis.

Recovery notes are issued to creditors during some debt restructurings and are supposed to pay out whenever the issuing company manages a certain level of asset recovery.

Alliance Bank dollar bonds due 2017 fell 15 points on Friday from Thursday's close, to 40 cents on the dollar, testing record lows as investors braced for a restructuring of the debt.

Isatayev, who took office in October, said the decision was motivated by the new management's realisation that Alliance was suffering "chronic losses", while liquidity had plunged after an exodus of depositors and a credit rating cut.

Speaking after a meeting with London-based investors, Isatayev said the bank could need additional provisions of 80-90 billion Kazakhstan tenge (up to $583.62 million).

"This creates a situation where the bank has no chance of restoring its capital on its own. The capital at the moment is insufficient and profits can't be restored as there is no liquidity," he said.

"The very important message, which was reiterated several times, is that all stakeholders - shareholders and bondholders - all must have a crucial role in the future success of the bank."

An investor who attended the presentation said Alliance told investors it had stopped paying into the RN account two weeks ago.

"We decided not to pay RN to highlight the importance of liquidity conservation," Isatayev said. He did not give a figure for the size of the scheduled RN payments.

Isatayev declined to comment on whether the bank was considering restructuring its 2017 dollar bond, saying only that his management team was putting together a business plan. Another investor meeting is planned for January. Coupon payments are due on the bond in March 2014.

But he added: "I can only reiterate that all stakeholders must take part in the recapitalisation process."

Alliance's problems come months after another Kazakh bank, BTA, also majority owned by Samruk, restructured its debt for the second time in as many years.

Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov is in the process of buying a 16 percent stake in Alliance from Samruk, which will control a majority stake for the time being. He also plans to acquire Temirbank, which is 79.9 percent controlled by Samruk, and eventually merge it with Alliance.

BTA, Alliance and Temirbank all defaulted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and have failed to recover, as non-performing loans still make up more than 30 percent of banks' loan portfolio in the oil-rich central Asian state.

The bank planned to reduce its headcount by 300 by the end of the year, Isatayev said.

He said details of the cost of the stakes being bought by Utemuratov and plans for merging the banks would be disclosed at a later date. Asked about the possibility of Utemuratov injecting capital into Alliance, he said:

"It would be premature to expect him to bear the responsibility of clearing the problems created by past ownership and management." ($1 = 154.2100 Kazakhstan tenge) (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)