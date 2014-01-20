LONDON Jan 20 The dollar bond of Kazakhstan's
Alliance Bank, controlled by the oil-rich nation's sovereign
wealth fund, rose on Monday as investors awaited the terms of
the banks' second debt restructuring since the global financial
crisis.
Alliance said on Monday it would meet creditors in London on
Wednesday. At a similar meeting last month the bank said it
would not pay out on a series of recovery notes.
Alliance's dollar bond due 2017 rose 1.5
points to 41.5 cents on the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The bond has slumped from a high of 93 cents set last May,
due to expectations of the restructuring. But investors are
hoping to recover around 50 cents on the dollar, citing the 44
percent recovery rate on another Kazakh bank, BTA, which they
said was in a worse financial condition than Alliance.
"Worst case for me is a 50 percent haircut and we are
already trading in the 40s," said Andre Andrijanovs, corporate
debt strategist at emerging markets broker Exotix.
"There are some indications that the new ownership want to
do a quick liability management exercise -- in that case they
need to come out with reasonable proposals."
Timur Isatayev took over as chief executive officer in
Alliance in October while Kazakh billionaire Bolat Utemuratov is
in the process of consolidating his takeover of Alliance and one
other local bank.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao; Editing by Stephen
Powell)