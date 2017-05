Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaks during the Kazakhstan People's Unity Day celebrations in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Files

MOSCOW Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Friday that salafists, the followers of an ultra-conservative school of Islam, were behind recent attacks in the city of Aktobe, in which at least 20 died on Sunday.

He also said in a statement that almost all the militants, linked to the deadly attacks, "have been neutralized and a few are put on the wanted list".

