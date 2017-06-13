LONDON, June 13 Kazakhstan, which holds $250
million worth of debt owed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, will
be treated on par with other senior creditors of the bank, a
person familiar with the debt restructuring process said on
Tuesday.
Kazakhstan's central bank acquired 10-year bonds issued by
the International Bank of Azerbaijan via private placement for
its pension fund in 2014.
But IBA's plan to restructure $3.3 billion of debt,
including the chunk held by Kazakhstan, has sparked anger and
led Kazakh authorities to launch an investigation into the
purchase .
Kazakhstan is a close political ally of Azerbaijan and the
source told Reuters that representatives of the central bank had
been in touch with the IBA.
"Negotiations with the central bank pension fund started in
May. But they will be in the plan and they will be treated as
all other senior creditors ... no special treatment," the source
said. "There will be no change to the universe of creditors or
the size of the debt stock to be restructured."
The notes held by the Kazakh pension fund would put it in
the category of IBA creditors who are required to swap their
holdings for longer-dated paper or take a writedown.
But Kazakhstan is not believed to have joined any creditor
group so far. IBA which has already petitioned UK and U.S.
courts to support the restructuring, says it is in contact with
an ad-hoc group of creditors holding over $400 million of its
debt.
Another set of creditors, represented by law firm Shearman
and Sterling, has this week filed an objection in a U.S. court
asking it not to recognise the IBA restructuring.
