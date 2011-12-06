* Central bank head sees 12-15 pct loan growth in 2012

* Total loan portfolio up 11.2 pct in Jan-Oct 2011

* Central bank had earlier forecast zero growth in 2011 (Adds background)

ALMATY, Dec 6 The head of Kazakhstan's central bank forecast on Tuesday that the cumulative loan portfolio of the Central Asian country's banks would grow by between 12 percent and 15 percent next year.

The total loan portfolio of Kazakhstan's banks stood at 8.44 trillion tenge ($57.2 billion) at the end of October, up 11.2 percent since the start of the year, central bank data showed.

"Since May we have seen an increase in lending," central bank governor Grigory Marchenko told a news conference.

Kazakhstan's banks were among the hardest hit by the global financial crisis, which laid bare the sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

After a series of debt restructuring programmes, the state emerged as a major shareholder in many of the country's leading banks, including BTA and Alliance.

The central bank in January forecast zero growth for the total loan portfolio in 2011, predicting that writeoffs would cancel new loans.

Though problem loans persist across the sector, confidence is growing in the wider economy, which at more than $150 billion is the largest in Central Asia.

Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's both upgraded Kazakhstan's sovereign rating last month, to BBB and BBB+ respectively..

Kazkommertsbank is Kazakhstan's largest bank by assets, followed by Halyk Bank. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)