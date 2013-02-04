ALMATY Feb 4 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev told the national wealth fund on Monday to sell
state-owned stakes in local bank BTA, Alliance Bank
and Temirbank by the end of this year, the
presidential news service said.
"We will brisk up this process," Yelena Bakhmutova, deputy
head of Samruk-Kazyna fund, told Reuters. "No one had
said publicly before that we are ready to sell (the stakes) ...
Now this order has been made," she said. "We are ready to talk
to potential investors."
