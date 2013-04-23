* Third-biggest lender BTA is weighed down by bad loans
* Halyk Bank vows to bargain hard in merger talks
* Kazakhs should write off bad debts, focus on future - S&P
By Mariya Gordeyeva
ALMATY, April 23 Kazakh authorities are unlikely
to pull off a plan to merge the country's second and
third-largest banks this year as part of efforts to restructure
an industry weighed down by bad loans, ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said on Tuesday.
Oil-rich Kazakhstan is Central Asia's largest economy and
was the hardest hit by the financial crisis that revealed the
over-exposure of its banks to foreign loans and a real estate
bubble at home.
To prop up the economy at the height of the crisis, the
government nationalised three local banks in 2009 - BTA
, Temirbank and Alliance Bank.
This year, President Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the
government to sell its stakes in the three banks and merge
private pension fund assets into a single state-run pension fund
by the end of 2013.
As part of that plan, the government wants Halyk Bank
to swap its pension fund, the largest private pension
fund in Kazakhstan, for shares in BTA.
Halyk Bank, which counts Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and
her husband Timur Kulibayev as its main shareholders, is the
country's second-largest lender by assets and its most
profitable.
BTA, the third-largest Kazakh lender, is in a far weaker
position - fresh from its second debt restructuring and burdened
by the highest share of non-performing loans (NPLs) among
Kazakhstan's 38 banks, at 78.2 percent of its loan portfolio.
Halyk is promising to negotiate fiercely before such a deal
might happen.
"It is unlikely that this process will end in eight months
as planned," said Annette Ess, an S&P primary credit analyst.
"It will all depend on the discount offered for the bank (BTA)
and on how this merger will be structured."
She said a merger with BTA would increase the likelihood
that Halyk will require state support.
"Its risk position will worsen, while capital may ease due
to the addition of heavy problem debts," she said.
BAD LOAN BURDEN
Kazakhstan's economy has returned to robust growth but the
banking sector is still haunted by non-performing loans.
NPLs with maturities over 90 days comprise around 30 percent
of the total loan portfolio of Kazakh banks and stand at 3.5
trillion tenge ($23 billion), according to data from the local
financial market regulator.
The government has amended the tax code, established a
special fund to group bad loans and allowed local banks to open
subsidiaries to manage bad loans linked to real estate.
"These three initiatives sound nice and loud, but they don't
work, and their cumulative effect is insignificant," Natalia
Yalovskaya, S&P associate director for financial institutions,
told a conference in Kazakhstan's commercial capital, Almaty.
The S&P analysts said more radical measures were needed,
such as writing off more bad debts so the industry could start
rebuilding from a healthier base.
Kazakhstan's government is targeting GDP growth of 6 percent
this year, up from 5 percent in 2012 and 7.5 percent in 2011,
sustained largely by higher prices for its oil exports.
The banking sector is showing signs of recovery, but
Yalovskaya said the government wasted a lot of time before it
recognized that bad loans posed a serious problem, and that some
bad and doubtful loans were still not provisioned for.
"Problem loans attract too much efforts of the banks," she
said. "It would be easier to write off problem debts and get
down to new tasks."
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)