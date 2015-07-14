NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - Kazakhstan is set to raise US$4bn
on Tuesday through an offering of new 10-year and 30-year
bonds, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign launched a US$2.5bn 10-year bond at the final
spread of 285bp over US Treasuries and a US$1.5bn 30-year note
at 335bp over Treasuries.
Total demand earlier topped US$9bn.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and joint lead
managers on the 144A/Reg S trade.
Those banks are joined by joint lead managers Kazkommerts
Securities and Halyk Finance.
Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard &
Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)