By Michael Turner
LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Kazakhstan blew the doors off the
dormant CEEMEA bond market this week to print the largest deal
from the region this year, paving the way for other issuers
before the summer lull.
But the Baa2/BBB/BBB+ rated borrower had to pay a handsome
premium to get the deal done, roughly in line with the amount
expected to be stumped up in the coming weeks by far trickier
credit stories such as Zambia.
The market-rattling triumvirate of the Greek debt saga,
wobbly oil prices and whipsawing Chinese equities calmed
slightly on Tuesday, offering a tight window for CEEMEA issuers
to raise debt.
Kazakhstan pounced on the opportunity. The USD4bn
dual-tranche 144A/Reg S bond was split between a USD2.5bn 5.125%
10-year portion and a USD1.5bn 6.5% 30-year tranche. Only
China's Sinopec and Mexico's Pemex have priced larger emerging
market deals this year.
"It has allowed Kazakhstan to address its funding
requirements for the year and has taken out the risk of coming
after the summer," said Stefan Weiler, head of CEEMEA debt
capital markets at JP Morgan, a deal lead alongside Citigroup,
Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.
Kazakhstan began marketing the shorter tranche at the 300bp
area over Treasuries, while the longer tranche hit screens at
around Treasuries plus 350bp, giving a new issue premium at
those levels of about 60bp on both tranches.
"It was screaming cheap," said a bond trader.
HUGE DEAL, HUGE ORDER BOOK
The premium caught the attention of investors, with more
than USD9bn of orders flooding in before books closed, at one
point hitting almost USD10bn.
Kazakhstan tightened the spread by 15bp on each tranche
before pricing, giving NIPs of around 45bp, equal to a 5.258%
yield on the 10-year and a 6.573% yield on the 30-year.
"Remarkably, the placement yields are even higher than
Russian sovereign bond yields," said Alexey Bulgakov, a senior
credit analyst at Sberbank.
But for Kazakhstan, price wasn't the focus of the deal.
"The deal's generous pricing...is due to the issuer's clear
preference for size over price," said Bulgakov.
After initially sinking below their reoffer price after
printing, the bonds floated back up to around one point above
their reoffer by Thursday, according to the bond trader.
It was fund managers that picked up the majority of the
deal, taking 88% of the 10-year and 89% of the longer tranche.
Banks and private banks took 7% of each tranche, insurance and
pension funds bought 4% of the 10-year and 3% of the 2045s.
Supranationals and central banks bought 1% of each deal. In
total, 119 new investors joined this transaction who were not
present on Kazakhstan's return to the bond market last October
after a 14-year break.
US investors took 60% of the 2025s and 54% of the 2045s. UK
names bought 23% and 33% of the respective tranches, Continental
Europe took 10% and 7%, while others took 7% of the 10-year and
6% of the 30-year.
PREPARING FOR MORE
Only highly rated CEEMEA borrowers were able to take
advantage of Tuesday's window, as investment grade Kazakhstan
was joined by crossover-rated South African media company
Naspers (Baa3/BBB-/BB+). Naspers raised USD1.25bn of 10-year
money on Tuesday and paid around 25bp in new issue premium.
This has given the market a rough range for new issue
premiums on potential deals in the near future, according to
syndicate bankers.
Zambia, which is not as obviously appealing as Kazakhstan to
investors with a B1/B/B rating, started a five-day roadshow for
a new Eurobond on Thursday.
"A B rating is a red flag," said Patrick Raleigh, associate
director, sovereign ratings at S&P, which downgraded Zambia at
the beginning of July.
Zambia's roadshow announcement did not include any
indication as to the size of a potential bond, omitting the
phrase "benchmark-sized" that is commonly seen on sovereign
mandate announcements, indicating that a large sum might not be
expected from this deal.
"If they want a 10-year deal and limit it to USD500m, they
might get away with a 20bp new issue premium," said a syndicate
banker away from the trade. "But if they go higher, say up to
USD1bn, it could be 30bp to 40bp. This is just how it is now."
This would put a new USD1bn Zambia 2025 bond at around 688bp
over mid-swaps, based on where issuer's existing USD1bn due 2024
debt trades and not including an extra premium for the one-year
maturity extension.
A source close to Zambia's deal is positive about the
potential trade.
"Interest has been pretty strong," said the source.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand, Luzette
Strauss)